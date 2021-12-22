‘Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young Sparkles for Nayte Olukoya in Plunging High-Slit Crystallized Dress & Sandals on Season Finale

Michelle Young during the season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" with her fiance, Nayte Olukoya, on Dec. 21, 2021.

Michelle Young stuns in a knockout look while choosing her next soulmate.

“The Bachelorette” star announced the winner of season 18 last night in an outfit that was romantic and classic. Young had to decide if she was going to give her final rose to Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya, and she ultimately decided to give her last rose to Olukoya. For the ensemble, Young wore an edgy white glittery gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that felt elevated and flirty. The dress incorporated a halter top bodice. It also had a glitzy belt, which helped accentuate Young’s waist.

Michelle Young during the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” with her fiance, Nayte Olukoya. CREDIT: ABC

As for shoes, she slipped on a pair of silver crystal strappy sandals that helped to refine the vibe of her outfit. Olukoya, who work as a senior account executive for Indeed.com, proposed to Young with a ring by Neil Lane and wore a black suit with monkstrap loafers.

Shortly after the show aired, newly-engaged Young was on “The Bachelorette” after-show, “After the Final Rose,” hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe, where she wore a striking getup comprised of a plum-colored one-shoulder calf-length dress and silver crystallized T-strap sandals that helped to pull the look together.

Michelle Young (R) and Kaitlyn Bristowe at “The Bachelorette” after-show, “After The Final Rose.” CREDIT: ABC

Michelle Young during the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” with her fiance, Nayte Olukoya. CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at the ring Nayte proposed to Michelle with. CREDIT: ABC

When it comes to Young, her style is described as being casual-chic. Even for “The Bachelorette,” Young showed off a variety of garments that had a bubbly yet streamlined appearance. For example, on her Instagram feed, you’ll see pictures of her wearing slouchy jeans, sheer separates and trendy dresses that all fit within her taste while also allowing her to have fun, versatile choices. As for shoes, Young usually opts for silhouettes like effective sneakers, dazzling pumps and breezy sandals that up the ante when juxtaposed to her clothing.

