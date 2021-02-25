Awkwafina Masters the Straight Leg Denim Trend With the Help of Gen-Z’s Favorite Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Awkwafina just stepped out in two major fashion trends to follow this year.

On Monday, the comedian and actress was spotted out in New York City, filming season 2 of her series, “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” which is a scripted series based on her real-life. For the occasion, Awkwafina kept warm in a plaid shirt jacket, which she layered atop an orange t-shirt.

Awkwafina continued the cozy theme by wearing a red beanie on her head. She complimented the casual attire with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a must-have look for this season. Straight-leg jeans are seeing a resurgence as the fashion industry brings back trends from the ’90s and early 2000s. The style, which often offers a comfortable and loose fit, perfectly aligns with shoppers leaning towards more relaxed attire while working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Awkwafina on set of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” on Feb. 25. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Awkwafina’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Awkwafina then finalized the ensemble with a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The beloved shoe is designed with a low-cut silhouette and features full-grain leather uppers. The kick retails for $90 at Nike.com. While the shoe, which launched in 1982, has long been hailed as iconic, the look has become a favorite with Gen-Z stars like Addison Rae, Millie Bobby Brown and Madison Beer. The shoe is so loved due in part to its versatility and timelessness. The style pairs well with loungewear, denim, dresses and even suiting.

