Awkwafina Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Cheetah-Print Platforms for ‘Good Morning America’

Awkwafina towered in platform loafers.

The comedian arrived at “Good Morning America” in New York on Tuesday dressed for the quickly approaching fall weather. She wore a beige knit top tucked into dark wash flared jeans. Awkwafina wore an oversized gray and beige tweed blazer over her top. She added Gucci’s Ophidia medium tote bag to her ensemble as well as a black face mask and added simple hoop earrings and one ring to the look.

Awkwafina in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actress wore sky-high platform shoes to the news show. Her Stella McCartney oxford shoes reached about 3 inches in height. The oxfords featured a beige upper with matching laces and a two-tone platform sole with both animal print and solid white to round out the shoe, and are similar to Stella McCartney’s Elyse Platform Oxford.

Awkwafina in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Though some may consider platforms as “ugly” footwear, the trend has been popular for years now. Whether in the form of chunky dad sneakers or clunky moto boots, or classic oxfords, the style seems to be sticking around. Not only are they in style, but they also provide a nice lift to any shoe all while providing much-needed support for standing on your feet during an hours-long event or running around town.

