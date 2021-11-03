Awkwafina Dazzles in a Silver Crop Top and Metallic 6-Inch Heels for Gucci Love Parade

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Awkwafina looked like a Gucci poster child in her latest outfit.

Last night, the brand presented its Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles, staged along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which attracted a roster of star power. Awkwafina wore the label’s silver, glittery crop top that featured the logo across the front paired with a lime green midi skirt that incorporated a loose hem.

Actress Awkwafina at Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show in Hollywood. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Awkwafina’s silver Gucci platform T-strap heels. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Awkwafina opted for a pair of Gucci silver platform T-strap sandals.

Awkwafina has an attention-grabbing fashion aesthetic that’s both trendy and fun. On Instagram, she posts photos of herself in printed tailoring, slouchy T-shirts, colorful separates, flowy dresses and cozy sweaters. For shoes, she tends to stick to sleek pumps, chic loafers and mules.

On red carpets, Awkwafina opts for gorgeous creations from fashion brands like J.W. Anderson, Gucci, Lanvin and Christian Dior.

Put on a pair of silver platform heels and add a touch of shine to your outfits.

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Sandals, $138.

CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now: Guess Roslynn Platform Sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo Sacaria Metallic Leather Platform Sandals, $825.