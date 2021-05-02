Avril Lavigne’s Leather Jacket, Wax Jeans & Platform Combat Boots Are the 3 Pieces You Need to Master Edgy Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Avril Lavigne is the queen of edgy style.

On Saturday, the songstress was spotted heading to Soho House in Malibu, wearing an all-black ensemble. Lavigne’s look included a classic black leather jacket, which she layered over a simple black top.

Lavigne continued the rocker theme with a pair of wax skinny jeans. She then accessorized with layered chain necklaces and wore her hair straight down past her shoulders.

As for footwear, Lavigne opted for combat boots. The knee-high shoes featured a lace-up closure, a round toe and a thick platform lug sole.

Avril Lavigne out in Malibu on May 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Avril Lavigne’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Lavigne’s look creates the perfect outfit formula for a “rocker-chic” aesthetic. A leather jacket is a must-have wardrobe essential when trying to achieve the look, but is also a good staple piece. Leather jackets not only pair well with edgy outfits, but also look good layered over slip and boho dresses. The outerwear piece can also be worn with white button and distressed denim and sneakers.

Wax jeans are also great and versatile. To get the most use out of the look, consider styling the pants with transparent or black heels.

You can never go wrong with combat boots. The style took over 2020 and is still having a major moment with brands, including: Dr. Martens, Prada, Steve Madden and Bottega Veneta, showcasing a plethora of silhouettes. The style is ideal for creating a grunge look, but can be matched with more dainty dresses and skirts. In addition to Lavigne, stars like Irina Shayk, Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum and more are also fans of the look.

Add combat boots to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

