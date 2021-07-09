Avril Lavigne Mixes Edgy Double Denim With a Ripped T-Shirt, Skinny Jeans & Vans Sneakers for Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Avril Lavigne stepped out in her signature edgy style for a date last night, complete with two-toned denim and beloved skater sneakers.

The “Complicated” singer joined boyfriend and musician Mod Sun for a date on Thursday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif. For the occasion, Lavigne wore a white distressed graphic T-shirt layered under a light blue denim jacket with a similarly distressed hemline. She paired them with black skinny jeans — one of her style signatures — with frayed hems that were torn at the knees. The styling created a two-tone double denim look, which revamped the classic “Canadian tuxedo” ensemble. Double denim is a celebrity favorite for casual styling; stars like Irina Shayk, Heidi Klum, and Lizzo have all worn denim looks this year as well.

For shoes, the “Sk8er Boi” musician wore a skater-beloved favorite: Vans sneakers. Her pair of Old Skool Core Classics kicks featured all-white canvas uppers and the brand’s signature side stripes. The low-top silhouette is a favorite of Lavigne’s; she’s notably worn the brand’s checkered slip-ons and black Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars in the past. Her Old Skool sneakers retail for $60 on Zappos.com.

White sneakers are one of the most popular sneaker styles on the market right now. The shoes, usually in monochrome all-white styles, have become a celebrity go-to due to their neutral palette that adds a chic finish to any look. Pairs also come in a wide range of silhouettes and materials, so there’s a sneaker to fit anyone’s style. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Yara Shahidi have all been spotted in similar pairs recently.

Lavigne is known for her edgy personal style, often inspired by punk rock culture. In the past, the “Smile” singer has been spotted in ensembles that featured plaid skirts, fishnet tights, and colorfully streaked hair. Today, her tastes are expressed through more versatile pieces that often include distressed denim, black lace, and stud embellishments.

When it comes to shoes, Lavigne sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The singer can often be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics, and Converse while off-duty. She also favors ankle and combat boots in black leather or suede by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva, and Ugg, regularly boasting buckles, spikes, and tall block heels. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in nude and black pumps, loafers, and sandals — often featuring studs or chain detailing — by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, launching her own footwear brand Abbey Dawn in 2008 that still produces apparel and accessories today.

