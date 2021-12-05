Avril Lavigne Embodies Punk in Moto Jacket, Corset Top and Platform Shoes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Avril Lavigne was the picture of punk rock at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Lavigne presented Olivia Rodrigo with the Songwriter of the Year Award at the event.

Avril Lavigne attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The “Bite Me” singer hit the red carpet in a black structured corset top, wide-leg pants. The sleek top included a silky texture and all-over ruching. The piece was layered under an edgy canvas motorcycle jacket, which included silver zipper, button and buckled strap accents. Lavigne’s look was complete with layered rings, a delicate pendant necklace and her signature 2000’s hot pink highlights.

Avril Lavigne attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Sk8er Boi” musician’s footwear wasn’t visible due to her pants’ wide-leg silhouette. However, through a side cutout on one leg, the style appeared to feature quilted counters and silver eyelet accents. It’s likely Lavigne wore platform heels or boots for the occasion, as she’s done on past red carpets over the years.

Avril Lavigne attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears edgy neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

