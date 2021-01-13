×
Ashley Graham Goes Workout-Chic in Leggings, Nikes & Every Celebrity’s Favorite Jacket

By Claudia Miller
Ashley Graham gave her take on every celebrity’s favorite jacket silhouette today in an athleisure-chic look.

The supermodel took to Instagram stories to show off her outfit of the day this morning. Keeping the look streamlined with a black and white color scheme, Her ensemble teamed a classic white tee with workout-ready leggings and a $3,990 Bottega Veneta padded bag to tout.

In addition to a black cap and white face mask, the final layering piece of Graham’s look came with her choice of outerwear. The puffer jacket wrapped the model in plush warmth, tapping into a trend that is already taking over the celeb style scene in 2021; stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid can’t get enough of these puffy coats with brands including the North Face and Gucci’s new collab releasing their own versions of the hit silhouette.

Watch on FN

When it came down to footwear, Graham selected another trending piece courtesy of Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

The 33-year-old model decided to style the kicks over graphic tube socks for a funky twist. Fans of the Swoosh sneakers can recreate Graham’s look with a $90 price tag at Nike.com.

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

Looking for an effortless sneaker style like Ashley Graham’s pick? Test out these next pairs for size.

