Ashley Graham Finds The Perfect Work-From-Home Uniform Thanks to These Classic Sneakers

Ashley Graham shared the perfect everyday winter uniform template this Friday and styled a cozy sweater with sleek trousers and every celebrity’s favorite sneaker style.

The model wore the Nerys Mélange Cashmere Sweater from Petar Petrov. The knitwear piece features a high mock-neck in a black and yellow rib-knit colorway. It retails for $1,025 and is available for purchase on matchesfashion.com. She teamed the luxurious top with a high-waisted pair of dark brown trousers from Bouguessa.

For footwear, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host completed the minimalist ensemble with a pair of all-white sneakers. While her pants cover the top portion of the shoes, her selection appears strikingly similar to the celebrity-beloved Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. These aesthetically-comparable sneakers feature leather uppers and a monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on bandier.com.

With this sighting, Graham confirms her continued affinity for Nike sneakers. Earlier this month, the runway model stepped out in these same basketball-inspired shoes and styled them with an on-trend black puffer jacket, coordinating leggings, and a $3,990 Bottega Veneta Cassette Chain Bag. Stars from Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Madison Beer also count these sneakers as one of their go-to pairs of everyday shoes.

Some of the media personality‘s other favorite styles from the athletic brand include their Air Jordan Retro 1 “Dark Mocha” sneakers, which she recently paired with a similar earth-toned knit and trouser combination, and the buzzy Nike x Sacai Vaporwaffle sneakers.

Embrace Graham’s cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

