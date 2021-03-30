Ashley Graham Gives Her Crewneck a Boost With the Help of Wide Leg Leather Pants & This Trendy Heel Silhouette

Pull out your crewnecks, Ashley Graham just provided inspo on how to glam up the loungewear look.

On Tuesday, the supermodel took to Instagram to showcase her outfit of the day, which included a cozy white sweatshirt from Fear of God. The classic cozy piece offered a slouchy fit and featured a patch that read: “Fear of God Sixth Collection 2018-2019.” A cream version of the piece is currently available at Stockx.com for $240 and up.

Graham decided to give the crewneck a boost by teaming the look with a pair of sleek leather pants. The pants featured a high waist and wide leg construction — a silhouette that is trending big this season. Graham then accessorized with dangling earrings and a glittering handbag from Fendi.

As for footwear, Graham brought back a popular shoe style: square toe heels. Although Graham’s pants partially cover the shoes, it appears her square toe heels are white in hue and feature a thick strap across the toe. Square toe shoes had a major fashion moment last year as a result of the ongoing ’90s obsession — that is currently still on trend. Stars such as Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about wearing the bold shoe. In addition to Giuseppe, brands like Bottega Veneta and the Attico have launched square toe mules and shoes loved by many celebs, including Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Graham is the epitome of a fashion girl. Her wardrobe includes everything from trending cardigans, classic blazers, figure-hugging dresses, loungewear and statement footwear. Her sneaker collection includes: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Mocha” and Nike x Sacai Vaporwaffle sneakers to name a couple. Other labels she favorites include: Porte & Paire, Adidas, Amina Muaddi and Schutz.

