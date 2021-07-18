Ashley Graham Gives Maternity Style a Western Upgrade in a Cowgirl Hat, Checked Pants & These Slip-Ons Celebs Love

Ashley Graham is challenging the traditional definition of maternity style — and we’re here for it.

Over the weekend, the supermodel, who recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, took to Instagram to show her take on pregnancy wear. Graham opted to go a little bit country, starting her look off with a black cowgirl hat.

The western aesthetic is having a major moment right now on the fashion scene. In addition to hats, we’re seeing celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Halsey and more sporting cowgirl boots and fringe looks.

Graham, however, complimented her country accessory with a black woven crop top from Staud that exposed her growing belly. Next, Graham opted for black and white checked pants from Wray. She then accessorized with pearl drop earrings.

Graham’s footwear was perhaps the highlight of the look as she opted for a silhouette celebrities can’t seem to get enough of: classic clogs from Crocs. Wrapped in a camouflage pattern, Graham’s pair featured the classic ankle strap and holes across the upper. The label offers a plethora of similar styles for under $100 at Crocs.com.

As cozywear maintains momentum, Crocs have become the “it” shoe. In addition to Graham, stars like Nicki Minaj have sported the comfy slippers, dressing them up with jeweled charms. The brand has also amassed attention due to collaborations with Diplo, Post Malone and luxury label Balenciaga.

Add camo Crocs to your rotation with these picks inspired by Ashley Graham’s look.

