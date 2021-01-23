Ashley Graham Serves Up Chic Off-Duty Style In Cozy Knitwear, Cargo Pants & Buzzy Air Jordans

To celebrate 12 million Instagram followers, Ashley Graham expressed her gratitude for fans and shared the perfect weekend outfit on Friday.

The model wore her Scarlett Cashmere Cardigan from Khaite with a white tank underneath. She teamed a pair of early aughts-inspired cargo jogger pants in an army green colorway. For a similar look, try the Moussy Vintage Rib Stitch Cardigan in the Brown colorway and the Vince Scoop Neck Tank in the White colorway, layered with the Citizens of Humanity Harrison Tapered Pants in the Laurel colorway.

To accessorize the at-home ensemble, the “American Beauty Star” host chose layered gold necklaces and braided dangling earrings in matching hardware.

For footwear, the former Sports Illustrated cover star completed the casual look with a pair of Air Jordan Retro 1 “Dark Mocha” sneakers. Initially released in October 2020, these high-top shoes feature full leather uppers with sail, brown, and white paneling throughout, the signature swoosh accent in black, air midsoles, and rubber outer soles, complete with the Nike Air tongue patch and an Air Wings embossed logo. They still are new pairs available for purchase, which retail for approximately $900 to $1,100 on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Air Jordan Retro 1 “Dark Mocha” Sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

With this cheerful sighting, Graham further confirms her affinity for Nike footwear. Earlier this month, the runway model stepped out in a pair of the celebrity-beloved Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers in the white colorway. Graham styled the sleek shoes with an on-trend black puffer jacket, coordinating leggings, and a $3,990 Bottega Veneta Cassette Chain Bag.

Back in November of last year, the author teamed her buzzy Nike x Sacai Vaporwaffle sneakers with a matching cream-colored sweatsuit. When the media personality selects a more formal shoe, she often chooses heeled boots and sandals from brands, including Schutz, Versace, and Alexander Wang.

Embrace the model’s ultra-cool sneaker style with similar selections available below.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Veja V-12 Sneakers, $140.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Rag & Bone Retro Colorblock Sneakers, $225.

