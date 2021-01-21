Ashley Biden’s Tuxedo & Chain-Linked Chloe Gosselin Heels Were a Powerful Moment on Inauguration Night 2021

While Kamala Harris and Jill Biden chose luxury stalwarts Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo for their inauguration day shoes, first daughter Ashley Biden went with a more unexpected choice: rising designer Chloe Gosselin.

The shoes were part of a striking ensemble worn by Biden, a 39-year-old social worker and fashion designer. Biden opted for a sleek tuxedo from Ralph Lauren, appealing to iconic American fashion while reinterpreting womenswear in bold style. Since the 1960s, the tuxedo has made its way into womenswear trends, offering an elegant way to blur the lines between femininity and masculinity in the world of style.

For her footwear, Ashley tapped Gosselin’s Nicole pumps; the pointed-toe silhouette revitalizes a T-bar design with a gold chain detailing that connects soft crepe satin uppers in a streamlined look. Set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel, the style is available for $640 on the brand’s website.

Related Is Fall 2020 Cancelled? Independent Designers Get Candid on Coronavirus Disruption J-Lo Practices for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in All-White Look + 4.7-Inch Stilettos From This Buzzy Young Designer Olivia Wilde Does Head-to-Toe Red With Bamboo Buckles on Slingback Heels

President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Ashley Biden at the Lincoln Memorial on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20 CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

Gosselin, who became a U.S. citizen just after the November election, talked to FN about the significance of the moment, which went far beyond fashion.

“Yesterday was a very special day for a lot of us. We have seen human kindness and true leadership grace our screens,” Gosselin exclusively told FN.

“Ashley Biden wearing my Nicole pumps with this fabulous Ralph Lauren tuxedo at last night’s inauguration Celebration was the cherry on top. To have my brand being represented in this historical moment was surreal. Fashion has always taken a part in politics and ultimately we want to dress the people that stand by our ideas & values, so I’m very grateful to have been a tiny tiny part of that moment last night,” added the designer.

Chloe Gosselin Nicole pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloe Gosselin

Chloe Gosselin poses with the shoes she created. CREDIT: Chloe Gosselin

In the world of fashion, there was recognition across the board for American talent — Jill Biden tapped Colorado native Alexandra O’Neill, Kamala Harris supported Christopher John Rogers of Louisiana and Michelle Obama modeled South Carolina’s own Sergio Hudson. The streets of Washington, D.C., turned into a runway of designers representing all races, ages, backgrounds and beliefs.

Click through the gallery to discover more major moments from the Presidential Inauguration Day 2021.