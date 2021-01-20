Ashley Biden Stuns in a Tailored Coat Dress & Lace-Up Boots at 2021 Inauguration

It’s official: Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The former vice president was integrated alongside his family and his running mate, new Vice President Kamala Harris, this afternoon in an emotional and socially distanced ceremony.

During his official swearing-in, Joe placed his hand on a Bible held by his daughter Ashley and son Hunter Biden as his wife Jill watched on proudly. For the event, Ashley, 39, modeled a navy double-breasted coat dress with coordinating leather gloves. The design bears resemblance to flowing silhouettes from American designer Gabriela Hearst; similar coats retail for $4,900 on the brand’s website. Ashley’s mother, Jill Biden, is a longtime fan of the label and even wore one of its dresses for the first presidential debate in September.

(L-R) Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden at the 2021 Inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the social worker also tapped Gabriela Hearst in a standout set of boots. The lace-up pair featured beige leather uppers formed into a round-toe silhouette with a hidden side zipper for easy on-off.

Set atop a stitched rubber outsole, the finishing touch comes in the form of a wooden block heel measuring 3 inches in height. The boot, titled the Pat silhouette, retails typically for $1,446 but is currently on sale for $867 at MyTheresa.com.

(L-R) President Joe Bide, Jill Biden, Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden at the 2021 Inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ashley Biden’s boots at her father’s inauguration. CREDIT: AP

Gabriela Hearst Pat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Beyond her own chic sense of style, Ashley Biden’s experience in the fashion industry runs deeper than most. In addition to her career as a social worker and an activist, the new first daughter launched her own ethical clothing brand, Livelihood, in 2017 at an event during New York Fashion Week — even Olivia Palermo and Christian Siriano were in attendance. The brand works to raise funds for community groups in her hometown of Wilmington, Del., through collaborative efforts with the Hamilton Hotel in Washington D.C., and with the Peanuts series.

Biden and Harris’ inauguration made history today for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office. She joins President Joe Biden in leading a country left on the edge of its seat following the second impeachment of current President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives last week.

While the proceedings will look different due to health and safety precautions as well, there was still fanfare to be expected. Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony.

