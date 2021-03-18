×
Ashley Benson Brings Back the Square Toe Trend in Cream Mules & Coordinating Blazer Dress 

By Robyn Merrett
Ashley Benson just brought back one of 2020’s biggest shoe trends.

On Thursday, the “Pretty Little Liars” star shared an Instagram photo of herself, wearing a regal look while in London. The actress posed in the bathroom, wearing an off-white blazer dress. The piece featured wide sleeves and cascaded down past her knees.

Benson teamed the look with a beige top handle bag from Fendi. Called the Peekaboo Isseu, the canvas bag features an embroidery design and is finished with the label’s signature twist lock on both sides. The style is available for preorder with a $4,600 price tag at Fendi.com.

Benson finalized the look with a pair of mules from Giuseppe Zanotti. The style, which is named the Quadra, features a patent leather construction, a cream hue and a square toe. The sleek shoe sits atop a 105 mm heel and is finished with a leather sole. The looks is priced at $750 at Farfetch.com.

Square toe shoes had a major fashion moment last year as a result of the ongoing ’90s obsession — that is currently still on trend. Stars such as Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about wearing the bold shoe. In addition to Giuseppe, brands like Bottega Veneta and the Attico have launched square toe mules and shoes loved by many celebs, including Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell.

As for why the look is so popular, the square-toe heels give any ensemble an instant edge. The shoe is the perfect upgrade for denim, blazers and satin dresses.

Add square toe heels to your wardrobe with these picks below.

sam edelman, toren slingback pumps, ivory
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Toren Slingback Pumps, $130

sam edelman, wilton slide sandal, white
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Wilton Slide Sandal, $150

vince camuto, arlinala square toe sandal, antique white
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Arlinala Square Toe Sandal, $99

Click through the gallery to see more stars rocking the square toe trend

