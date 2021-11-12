Ashley Benson Stuns in Sequined Bustier, Satin Skirt & Saint Laurent Sandals at Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Ashley Benson made a chic appearance at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

The star-studded reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night affair. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie event on Saturday. Other it-girls, such as Emma Roberts and Bebe Rexha, were also in attendance to celebrate the union.

The “Spring Breakers” actress opted for a sleek black look from head to toe. Her dress had a sequined bustier with plunging neckline on top and a satin skirt with a high-leg slit on the bottom. She accessorized with a Saint Laurent’s Kate chain bag and satin slingback pumps from years past.

Ashley Benson in a black strapless dress and Saint Laurent slingback sandals. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When the “Ravenswood” star isn’t getting glammed up for A-list ceremonies, she often is spotted in casual duds and footwear, such as Dr. Martens Jadon Boots and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi Top sneakers. Benson’s a huge fan of various boot styles like the Balenciaga Ceinture Ankle Boots and the Alias Mae Blink Boots.

Ashley Benson opted for Saint Laurent accessories for her sleek black dress. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

You’re able to get a first-hand look at Paris Hilton’s nuptials, too, in a new series “Paris in Love,” which aired on Peacock on Thursday. The show gives viewers the inside scoop on Hilton’s love story with her now-husband, who is the founder M13 Ventures. Plus, it showcases their engagement party, gown shopping and other pre-wedding events.

Hilton, who was recently FN’s cover star alongside sister Nicky and mother Kathy, exclusively told FN that arranging a wedding amid COVID was “challenging, sure, and stressful, but we are doing it.”

“I know what I’m doing,” Kathy said to FN regarding the planning. “Just trust me. Tell me just the color flowers you want. Tell me the menu. Trust me. Nicky’s wedding was incredible and absolutely beautiful.”

What’s next for Paris? The hotel heiress also told FN in the same interview that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022” after saying “I do.”

