Ashley Benson Elevates Her Monochrome Hiking Look With Iconic Nike Sneakers

While on a hike with a friend yesterday in Los Angeles, Ashley Benson further confirmed her affinity for all-black footwear, and this famed Nike style continues to be her go-to workout shoe.

Ashley Benson hiking in L.A. on Jan. 18. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna wore a black sports bra paired with matching workout shorts and a jacket from Alo Yoga tied around her waist. The athleisure label’s Contour jacket in the Black colorway over the top offers a similar look. This outerwear piece retails for $118 and is available for purchase on Aloyoga.com.

CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

She accessorized the sporty outfit with layered gold necklaces with beaded elements throughout, black sunglasses with gold accents, and a coordinating black face mask.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Max 270 sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

For footwear, the “Spring Breakers” actress completed the athletic ensemble with a pair of Nike Air Max 270 sneakers in the black colorway. These shoes feature lightweight woven and synthetic uppers with mesh accents, foam midsoles, inner stretchy lining sleeves for a personalized fit and durable rubber outer soles for optimal traction. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on Nike.com.

When the “Ravenswood” star isn’t working out, she often is spotted in her Dr. Martens Jadon Boots and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top sneakers, both in their black colorways, for everyday errands. Some of Benson’s other beloved boot styles include the Balenciaga Ceinture Ankle Boots and the Alias Mae Blink Boots.

