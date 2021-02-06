Ashley Benson Is Giving Us Spring Vibes in a Crop Top, Jeans & Her Go-To Converse Sneakers

Ashley Benson mastered her dog walking style while taking a stroll with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday, and shared the perfect retro-inspired outfit template to wear going into spring.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna wore an oversized black leather motorcycle jacket with a body-conscious white cropped tank top layered underneath.

She teamed this edgy version of the oversized outerwear trend with a pair of high-waisted jeans in a light wash denim colorway. Benson accessorized the off-duty outfit with two pendant necklaces, coordinating sunglasses and a face mask from Evolvetogether, as well as a $1,995 Balenciaga Small Le Dix Cartable Bag in the black colorway (not pictured here).

Ashley Benson goes for a leisurely stroll with her friend and dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA For footwear, the actress completed the casual daytime look with her go-to Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-top sneakers in the classic black and white. These iconic basketball shoes feature canvas uppers, rubber toe caps and soles, and the brand’s signature logo patch along the sides. They retail for just $55 and are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

Here’s a closer look at Ashley Benson’s Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA Converse sneakers have become one of the trendiest footwear styles for 2021 across generations. Influential figures from Vice President Kamala Harris to Gen Z stars, including Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo, count the timeless silhouette as one of their go-to pairs of casual shoes.

For Benson, black footwear remains a signature element in her everyday wardrobe. On Jan. 19, she was spotted in a pair of monochrome Nike Air Max 270 sneakers and teamed the shoes with a coordinating head-to-toe black workout outfit.

Some of the “Spring Breakers” star’s other favorite daytime shoes include her Dr. Martens Jadon laced boots, Balenciaga Ceinture ankle boots and the Alias Mae Blink boots.

Embrace the actress’s edgy shoe style with similar sneaker options below.

