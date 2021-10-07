×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ashlee Simpson Steps Out in Retro-Inspired Sneakers With Wide-Leg Jeans for ‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ Premiere

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 06: Los Angeles Premiere Of 'L.O.L Surprise!' held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)Pictured: Ashlee Simpson RossRef: SPL5264052 061021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Ashlee Simpson
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ashlee Simpson and her family attended the “L.O.L. Surprise!” movie premiere on Wednesday. The singer posed on the red carpet with her husband, Evan Ross, and 6-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow. Simpson brought chic to the event in an oversized, leather blazer paired with a white tee over wide-leg jeans.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 06: Los Angeles Premiere Of 'L.O.L Surprise!' held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Ashlee Simpson Ross Ref: SPL5264052 061021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 06: Los
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Her outfit was accessorized with silver hoops and a woven pouch bag from Bottega Veneta. The black and white sneakers on Simpson’s feet resemble the suede classics by Puma. The sneaker features a white, textured midsole and white laces to contrast the black upper material.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 06: Los Angeles Premiere Of 'L.O.L Surprise!' held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Ashlee Simpson Ross Ref: SPL5264052 061021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Simpson’s choice of footwear is a part of the modern take on the vintage sneakers trend. Retro classics are being redesigned from the ’70s track-style sneakers with neutral tones and suedes. Many of these classic styles have simple lined or stripe designs. Like Simpson, this sneaker trend is often paired with a leather blazer or jacket and jeans for a refined casual look. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have been seen sporting the retro-style sneakers.

The wife and mother of three has an everyday style of bohemian-chic. Her social media features lots of loose-fitting clothing with retro patterns. Whether in all-black or colorful sequins, comfort styles seem to be a staple for Simpson. The “Pieces of Me” singer has a closet with a mix of luxury and affordable brands, like Chanel and Free People.

Lace up a pair of retro sneakers like Ashlee Simpson’s to add style and comfort to any occasion.

Black leather sneakers with white midsole
Nine West 'Best' Sneaker from Zappos.com
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West ‘Best 3’ Sneaker; $70.

Black canvas sneakers with white line detail
Old Skool Vans from Vans.com
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Old Skool; $60.

Black canvas sneakers with white soles and swoosh
Nike Court Legacy Sneaker from DSW.com

To Buy: Nike Court Legacy; $60.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad