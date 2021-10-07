Ashlee Simpson Steps Out in Retro-Inspired Sneakers With Wide-Leg Jeans for ‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ashlee Simpson and her family attended the “L.O.L. Surprise!” movie premiere on Wednesday. The singer posed on the red carpet with her husband, Evan Ross, and 6-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow. Simpson brought chic to the event in an oversized, leather blazer paired with a white tee over wide-leg jeans.

Her outfit was accessorized with silver hoops and a woven pouch bag from Bottega Veneta. The black and white sneakers on Simpson’s feet resemble the suede classics by Puma. The sneaker features a white, textured midsole and white laces to contrast the black upper material.

Simpson’s choice of footwear is a part of the modern take on the vintage sneakers trend. Retro classics are being redesigned from the ’70s track-style sneakers with neutral tones and suedes. Many of these classic styles have simple lined or stripe designs. Like Simpson, this sneaker trend is often paired with a leather blazer or jacket and jeans for a refined casual look. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have been seen sporting the retro-style sneakers.

The wife and mother of three has an everyday style of bohemian-chic. Her social media features lots of loose-fitting clothing with retro patterns. Whether in all-black or colorful sequins, comfort styles seem to be a staple for Simpson. The “Pieces of Me” singer has a closet with a mix of luxury and affordable brands, like Chanel and Free People.

Lace up a pair of retro sneakers like Ashlee Simpson’s to add style and comfort to any occasion.

