Ashlee Simpson Says Hello Kitty in Houndstooth Jacket and Black Booties at Forever 21 Collab Event

Beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty has another collaboration, and this time it’s with Forever 21.

Ashlee Simpson joined a whole host of other celebs in celebrating the launch of the new collection on Dec. 9 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was also attended by actress and model Inanna Sarkis and boyfriend Matthew Noszka, Angela Simmons and Ryan Destiny.

Ashlee Simpson at the Forever 21 x Hello Kitty Collab Launch Party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collaboration brings together the iconic brands for a trendy women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories collection.

Styles include bodysuits, sweat suits, jackets, hats, purses and more. Prices start at just $6.99. The collection is available at Forever 21 stores and online.

Keeping with the cutesie theme, Simpson wore a long, black-and-white houndstooth jacket that took up the length of her body, the hem ending at her shoes. The singer also repped the collaboration with a high-neck, white Hello Kitty bodysuit from the aforementioned collaboration. For bottoms, the singer wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans and accessorized with a little black Louis Vuitton bag.

Ashlee and Evan Ross’s shoes at Forever 21 x Hello Kitty event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

Simpson wore black platform combat boots on her feet. The material of the boots she wore was the only textural element that was shiny. The rest of the look was kept matte with a wide range of different patterns. Simpson’s shoes give her height while elongating her frame. The boots are sturdy and can be easily transitioned from fall weather to chilly winter weather given the right accessories.

The star was seen posing for photo ops with her husband, Evan Ross, who donned a tan checkered men’s jacket and a black T-shirt in a similar silhouette to his wife’s. They took multiple pictures with a Hello Kitty mascot wearing a sweatsuit from the collection. For footwear, Ross wore a pair of the Casablanca x New Balance 327 collab sneakers.

Here are some Ashlee Simpson-inspired black boots sure to get you through the holiday season.

To Buy: Coach Lyden boots, $195.

To Buy: Cole Haan Wylie boots, $190.

To Buy: Frye Farrah boots, $268.

