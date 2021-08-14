Ashlee Simpson Makes an Edgy Statement in a Lingerie-Inspired Black Slip Dress and Prada Boots

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross at Craig's in West Hollywood with friends.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ashlee Simpson makes the color black look so elevated and chic.

The “Pieces of Me” singer was spotted while out eating at a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with her husband and friends. For the ensemble, she wore a black slip dress which incorporated lace on the neckline. Over the dress, Simpson slipped on a sheer jacket that featured an intricate design. She accented the look with a black pouch from Bottega Veneta.

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., with friends. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at Ashlee Simpson’s black Prada Naplak boots. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Simpson donned a pair of Naplak boots from Prada. The shoes have a sleek black upper and a thick, chunky sole. With celebs like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Ciara flaunting the silhouette, it’s become a popular shoe style. The Naplak boots that Simpson wore are available for $1,050 at Saksfifthavenue.com.

The “Outta My Head” singer’s essential style consists of trendy pieces that feel refined yet daring. Her Instagram features pictures of her in styles like flowy dresses, loose separates and boho-chic kimonos. She also fancies accessories from luxury fashion houses like Bottega Veneta and Chanel.

When dressed to the nines, Simpson dazzles down red carpets and pops out to events in statement-making dresses from brands like Dior, Toni Maticevski, Galia Lahav, Georges Chakra and Ralph & Russo. On the footwear front, she specializes in mixing luxury brands with affordable trendy brands and flaunts her aesthetic in eye-catching styles by designers like Jimmy Choo, Dr. Martens and Oscar Tiye.

Slip on a pair of chunky-soled black boots and add a slight edge to all of your pre-fall outfits, inspired by Ashlee Simpson.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gucci Trip Bootie with Jewels, $1,100.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jlo Tannah Bootie, $59.98.

CREDIT: Famous Footwear

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edleman Darielle Chelsea Ankle Boot, $99.99.