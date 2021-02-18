×
Ashely Greene Gets Cozy in a Chunky Knit Cardigan, Mom Jeans & Unexpected Yeezy Slides

Ashley Greene gave us a lesson in mastering chic yet cozy winter style while out and about today.

The “Twilight” star wore a chunky knit zip-up cardigan paired with a black low-cut tee, mom jeans and Yeezy slides while running around LA. She rounded the look out with a sleek black face mask.

ashley greene, ashley greene street style, ashley greene 2021
Ashley Greene out in LA on Feb. 17, 2021.
CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Yeezy slides have become a footwear staple for stars as the shoe checks all the boxes. Comfortable, statement-worthy and exclusive, these ugly sandals from Yeezy continue to be popular when it comes to off-duty footwear. Originally released in 2019 for adult, infant and kids sizes, the “Bone” colorway is currently sold out online. Although you could snag a pair of as low as $55 initially, today you’ll find the adult silhouette on StockX.com retailing anywhere from $298 to $435.

Celebs such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner also love to wear the comfortable shoe designed by their brother-in-law, Kanye West. The silhouette mimics that build of a recovery slide, which is designed to cradle your foot with every step.

Yeezy slides
Yeezy Slide.
CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to off-duty style, Greene favors athleisure looks paired with sneakers or comfortable slides. For an outing last month to the grocery store, the actress opted for a pair of fuzzy slides that coordinated with her grey hoodie and black leggings combo.

EXCLUSIVE: Make-up free Ashley Greene wears fur slippers as she goes on a morning grocery shopping trip. The Twilight actress was seen visiting a store in Beverly Hills wearing fur slip-on sandals and a Rise Nation hooded sweater. Ashley, 30, looked almost unrecognizable as she stepped out with blonde hair and casual yoga pants. 12 May 2017 Pictured: Ashley Greene. Photo credit: KISS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA34899_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Greene wears fur slippers to get groceries on Jan. 27, 2021.
CREDIT: KISS / MEGA
Slides are an ideal silhouette to double as a house slipper or an option for the on-the-go. With several styles considered a part of the “ugly” sandal trend, you can pick from a range of brands including classic silhouettes from Birkenstock as well as squishy recovery slides, all of which are available online.

Below, take a look at a few slides inspired by Greene’s latest off-duty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide 2, $50; Zappos.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Birkenstock Barbados Slide sandal, $40; Dsw.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To buy: Juicy Couture Whimsey Logo Pool Slide, $25 (Was $30); Nordstromrack.com

