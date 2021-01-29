Ariel Winter Channels the 2000s in a Puffer, Yoga Pants & Every Celeb’s Favorite Boots

Ariel Winter celebrated her birthday in the comfiest style this week.

The “Modern Family” alumna rang in her 23rd birthday on Thursday in an outfit that channeled the best of 2000s style. Trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s have been resurfacing across the industry in the past few seasons, highlighting a return to familiarity and comfort expressed through fashion during these unpredictable times.

Winter’s own take on the style movement included a trending puffer jacket from the North Face teamed with flare-leg yoga pants and a Saint Laurent crossbody bag. Puffer jackets quickly became the must-have outerwear thus far in the new year, seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and more major stars in the past few weeks alone.

Ariel Winter preps for her birthday celebrations in Los Angeles, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Neal at the Wheel/MEGA

To continue the peak 2000s ensemble, the birthday girl rounded out her look with every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like North Face jackets and yoga pants, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Winter’s own pair bore resemblance to the Deckers-owned brand’s Classic Mini II silhouette, a sheepskin-lined design complete with a mid-height shaft, suede outsole and signature cushioning hidden inside. You can shop the actress’ choice of an all-black colorway for $150 at Ugg.com.

Ariel Winter preps for her birthday celebrations in Los Angeles, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Neal at the Wheel/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s boots. CREDIT: Neal at the Wheel/MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Sofia the First” star favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand.

