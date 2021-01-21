Ariel Winter Showcases Her Errand-Running Style in Yoda Onesie and Slip-On Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariel Winter’s errand-running style will have “Star Wars” fans rejoicing.

On Wednesday, Winter stepped out in Studio City, Ca., wearing a sky blue onesie that is adorned with adorable Baby Yoda graphics. The pajama ensemble features a zip-up closure and a hood for added warmth and comfort. If you’re looking to copy Winter’s look, Munki Munki offers a Baby Yoda pajama set at Macys.com for $41.

Winter accessorized the casual look with a gray face mask and a black leather crossbody clutch that was equipped with a gold chain strap. As for footwear, Winter continued the relaxed theme with a pair of slip-on sneakers that resemble a style from Vans.

This isn’t the first time Winter has showcased her love for “Star Wars.”

Ariel Winter out in Studio City, Ca. on Jan. 20. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Ariel Winter’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA Back in October, the “Modern Family” star was spotted at a vet in Los Angeles, wearing a gray t-shirt, distressed denim and pair of Toms shoes that feature the brand’s collaborative design with “Star Wars.” The shoe, called the Alparagata 3.0 launched in July 2019 and sold for $59 at Walmart.com. The style has since sold out.

Slip-on shoes teamed with comfortable attire is combination Winter frequently sports as part of her off-duty style. In November, Winter was seen out again in Los Angeles, wearing slip-on Vans and a comfortable gray crewneck from Sub_Urban Riot, which retails for $64. She paired the top with olive green leggings, making for a perfect on-the-go outfit.

While Winter’s off-duty style is simple, she doesn’t shy away from more daring looks on the red carpet. Her event style includes strappy pumps, latex and cut out dresses as well as embellished and sequin looks.

Try slip-ons for your next casual outing with these picks below.

To Buy: Vans Love You to Death Classic Slip-On, $60

To Buy: Steve Madden Ecentrcq Sneaker, $60

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Shoreline Sneaker, $50

