Ariel Winter Teams Her Sweatpants With a Celebrity-Favorite Cozy Boot

Ariel Winter makes the case to wear her favorite cozy boots during spring while shopping Friday at Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles.

The “Modern Family” alumna wore the now sold-out David Lerner Zanzibar Boyfriend Tee in the white colorway, and teamed the graphic-print shirt with a pair of jogger sweatpants in a light oatmeal hue. The Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpant in the bone heather colorway offers a similar laidback look. They retail for $98 and are available for purchase on Aloyoga.com.

She accessorized her daytime ensemble with a white face mask and carried her reusable red Urban Outfitters tote in place of a handbag.

Ariel Winter shops at Urban Outfitters in L.A. on April 16, 2021. CREDIT: GCP/MEGA

For footwear, Winter selected her go-to Ugg Classic Heritage Mini II boots in the black colorway. These shoes feature water and stain-resistant sheepskin and suede uppers with the brand’s signature UGGpure wool lining and insoles, a rounded toe, an EVA treaded rubber outsole and a back pull tab to complete the slip-on silhouette. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Here’s a closer look at Ariel Winter’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: GCP/MEGA

These shoes have become a fixture in the actress’s casual wardrobe. On March 15, Winter styled these same boots with a tie-dye sweatsuit set for a grocery run. This sighting further confirms that her short Ugg boots and jogger sweatpants are her signature casual uniform.

Ariel Winter makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 15. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

Amid stay-at-home orders and the resurgence of early 2000s trends, short Ugg boots have become one of the must-have footwear styles for 2021. Other celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Baldwin are also avid wearers of these boots, often in the label’s signature Chestnut colorway.

Winter also counts the brand’s Fluff Yeah slippers as her go-to house shoes, further proving her allegiance to the footwear brand.

Embrace the shearling footwear trend and shop similar boot styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Boots, $155.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

To Buy: Ugg Mini Fluff Boots, $96 (from $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ugg Coquette Slipper Slides, $120.

