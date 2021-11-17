Ariana Grande Puts New Twist on Little Black Dress in Blazer and Platform Pumps on ‘The Voice’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande reinvented the little black dress look on “The Voice” last night.

Ariana Grande wearing a blazer dress and black platform heels on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Thank U, Next” singer took business-wear and transformed it into fabulous glam attire for the show. The star sported an oversized black blazer with cross-body buttons and loose-fitting sleeves and made it into the perfect mini dress.

Holly Forbes, Ariana Grande, Jim and Sasha Allen on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

She added some more flair to the outfit with a satin bow, which she wore in her hair on top of her ponytail as well as a pair of large crystal-embellished stud earrings.

Ariana Grande wearing a blazer dress and black platform heels on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Side to Side” singer elevated the look with her footwear. She took to the trends with her shoes and wore a pair of Mary Jane PVC platform pumps that featured a thick sole and a slinky strap that clasped around her ankles.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The 28-year-old is a pro at platforms and often opts for ultra-high heels. Grande tends to take the opportunity to go glam when she is on the show. Last week the singer sported a look identical to the same Versace dress that Jennifer Garner’s character Jenna Rink wore in the hit film “13 Going on 30.”

Ariana Grande on the set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The tribute moment encompassed a blue, green, mint and red striped mini dress, accessorized with Jenna Rink’s (played by Jennifer Garner) signature hairstyle. She polished off the look with a pair of platforms. She sported a pair of blue Stuart Weitzman pumps that also matched the shoes that Rink wore in the film.

