Ariana Grande Shines in Bronze Maxi Dress and Metallic Platform Stilettos for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Ariana Grande made a stellar appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday wearing a classy outfit.

“The Voice” hostess was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dark bronze maxi dress featuring a slim fit silhouette, adjustable straps and ruching along the sides.

To accompany her elegant look, the singer opted for dainty earrings from luxury designer Anita Ko and a pair of metallic platform stilettos as styled by stylist Mimi Cuttrell. The shoes encompassed ankle straps and 5-inch heels to elevate her height. Platform heels have made a comeback this season and are spotted on celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.

The “Thank U Next” singer works with Cuttrell to create her most iconic looks. The fashion stylist has also worked with other A-listers including Gigi Hadid, Normani, Sara Sampaio and Madelyn Cline. Grande is always modeling avant-garde looks, such as her mermaid-inspired ensemble for “Today’s” show interview and her 1920’s flapper hand-beaded black dress for “The Voice.” During her TV appearances, the singer chooses emerging brands such as Blumarine, Miss Sohee, Gladys Tamez as well as high-end designers including Miu Miu, Prabal Gurung and Mugler.

When it comes to footwear, Grande usually steps into sky-high stilettos, square-toe platforms and glittery knee-high boots with five- to six-inch heels from brands including Versace, Club Exx, Demoni and Unravel.

Aside from being a judge for the NBC show, the Grammy-award winning artist also dips her toes in other business ventures. She joined the metaverse with a Fortnite concert and launched her own beauty line called R.E.M. Beauty. She also released her latest fragrance named after her iconic hit “God Is a Woman”.

