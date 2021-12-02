Ariana Grande Shines in Metallic Platforms and Strapless Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande showed her elegant side for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

While appearing on Clarkson’s new holiday special, Grande wore an Emilia Wickstead dress. The $2,125 Keeley style featured a strapless midi-length silhouette and folded neckline, composed of ivory duchesse-satin. Grande’s dress was layered beneath a coordinating fur stole for a winter-worthy twist. Her look was complete with a matching hair bow and thin drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Grande stood tall in a sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals. The “God Is a Woman” singer’s now-sold out Nudist Hollywood style featured thick 1.6-inch platforms, as well as thin toe and ankle straps in metallic bronze leather. The pair was complete with towering stiletto heels, totaling 5.7 inches in height. Grande’s shoes brought her look added glamour while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look. Common elements of the style include thick platform soles, paired with either tall block or stiletto heels and supportive straps. In addition to Grande, stars including Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. In fact, Grande wears platforms so often that they’ve become one of her style signatures.

When it comes to shoes, Grande often opts for platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Givenchy and GCDS. Stiletto pumps from Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti are also common in her red carpet ensembles. When off-duty, the “Positions” singer can be seen in Laurence Decade and Sergio Rossi ankle boots, as well as Prada and Ugg slippers.

