Ariana Grande Shines Like a Star in a Gold Versace Dress & Towering Platform Pumps

By Madeleine Crenshaw
More Stories By Madeleine

ariana-grande
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande shined like the star she is in her latest off-duty ensemble.

The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Instagram to show off her shimmering gold belted Versace dress to her fans. Curated by her stylist, Mimi Cutrell, the sparkling look for Monday was bold yet elegant.

On her feet, the pop star wore brown satin platform pumps that looked similar to the shoes shown on the runway for Versace’s fall ’21 collection. The elevated pump features a round-toe, a refreshing change from the dominant square-toe shoes we’ve been seeing lately in fashion.

The shoe also shows an embellished ankle strap complete with crystals, furthermore giving Grande even more shine to her outfit.

versace, fall 21, platform shoes
Versace’s fall ’21 platforms in black.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

The “7 Rings” singer, who stands at 5 feet tall, often opts for towering platform shoes. Other designers she loves include Giuseppe Zanotti and Prada. Grande can be found in shoes reaching up to 6 or 7 inches in height,  whether it’s her daily attire or performance ensemble.

No matter your height, platform shoes are a great footwear option to elevate your style. The lifted shoe is a more comfortable alternative to the traditional pump or heel. As of late, platform styles have become increasingly popular across categories. You can even find sneakers that are heigh-boosting and trendy.

When Grande isn’t in heels, some other options she reaches for are Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers.

Through Grande may have a top-notch stylist and access to lots of brands, the pop star has also made a splash in the fashion world on a professional level, starring in campaigns and embarking on partnerships. Back in 2018, the former Nickelodeon star partnered with Reebok to debut a sneaker silhouette. She also was the face of Givenchy for the fashion house’s fall campaign in 2019.

Whether you want to feel dazzling just like Grande herself or are in need of a fun statement shoe for spring, we’ve picked out a few shoes for you to consider. Take a look below.

 

madden girl sandals, shiny sandals, rhinestone shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: Madden Girl Summit Rhinestone platform sandals, $50 (Was $69); Macys.com

jeffrey campbell sandal, pink sandal, bejeweled sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr. Big sandal, $125; Nordstom.com

steve madden sandals, bedazzled sandals, jeweled sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To buy: Steve Madden Twirl-R rhinestone sandals, $80; Stevemadden.com

Want more? Click through our gallery of Ariana Grande’s style evolution through the years.

