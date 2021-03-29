Ariana Grande Shines Like a Star in a Gold Versace Dress & Towering Platform Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande shined like the star she is in her latest off-duty ensemble.

The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Instagram to show off her shimmering gold belted Versace dress to her fans. Curated by her stylist, Mimi Cutrell, the sparkling look for Monday was bold yet elegant.

On her feet, the pop star wore brown satin platform pumps that looked similar to the shoes shown on the runway for Versace’s fall ’21 collection. The elevated pump features a round-toe, a refreshing change from the dominant square-toe shoes we’ve been seeing lately in fashion.

The shoe also shows an embellished ankle strap complete with crystals, furthermore giving Grande even more shine to her outfit.

Versace’s fall ’21 platforms in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

The “7 Rings” singer, who stands at 5 feet tall, often opts for towering platform shoes. Other designers she loves include Giuseppe Zanotti and Prada. Grande can be found in shoes reaching up to 6 or 7 inches in height, whether it’s her daily attire or performance ensemble.

No matter your height, platform shoes are a great footwear option to elevate your style. The lifted shoe is a more comfortable alternative to the traditional pump or heel. As of late, platform styles have become increasingly popular across categories. You can even find sneakers that are heigh-boosting and trendy.

When Grande isn’t in heels, some other options she reaches for are Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers.

Through Grande may have a top-notch stylist and access to lots of brands, the pop star has also made a splash in the fashion world on a professional level, starring in campaigns and embarking on partnerships. Back in 2018, the former Nickelodeon star partnered with Reebok to debut a sneaker silhouette. She also was the face of Givenchy for the fashion house’s fall campaign in 2019.

Whether you want to feel dazzling just like Grande herself or are in need of a fun statement shoe for spring, we’ve picked out a few shoes for you to consider. Take a look below.

