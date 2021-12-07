×
Ariana Grande Just Re-Created This Iconic Britney Spears ’90s Look on ‘The Voice’

By Allie Fasanella
ariana grande and britney spears
Like many who grew up on her music, Ariana Grande is a Britney Spears fan.

It’s also ’90s Week at the “The Voice,” so, it wasn’t so much of a surprise to see Grande channeling Spears last night in a midriff-baring outfit the former pop princess wore in on stage in 1999. The “7 Rings” singer showed off a baby pink strapless crop top paired with sleek white pants featuring pink swatches covering the knee and towering off-white platform heeled boots.

ariana grande, the voice, britney spears look
Ariana Grande strikes a pose while sporting a look inspired by Britney Spears on ‘The Voice.’
CREDIT: NBC

Spears wore a similar look 22 years ago when she hit the stage to perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on June 28, 1999, in Pompano Beach, Fla. Instead of high-rise trousers like Grande, the Princess of Pop wore low-waisted white pants at the time, along with an ultra-chunky pair of sneakers. She was also covered in glitter all over her chest and abs and wore her sandy blond tresses in a high ponytail with a frilly hair tie.

ariana grande, the voice, platform heels
A closer look at Ariana Grande’s cream-toned sky-high platform shoes featuring a super chunky block heel.
CREDIT: NBC

Grande’s moment paying homage to the Grammy Award-winning musician comes just after she celebrated her 40th birthday last week on Dec. 2. Appearing to be jetting off on a romantic trip, she shared photos snapped aboard a private plane with her fiancée Sam Asghari to Instagram.

britney spears, britney spears performing, '90s fashion, '90s style
Britney Spears performed at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on June 28, 1999, in Pompano Beach, Fla.
CREDIT: Splash
ariana grande, the voice
John Legend and Ariana Grande on “The Voice.”
CREDIT: NBC

Scroll through the gallery to check out Ariana Grande’s style evolution.

