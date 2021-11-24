Ariana Grande Is Bold in Blue Bandeau, Leather Skirt & Opera Gloves on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande keeps bringing the heat and style to NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ariana Grande on “The Voice” on Nov. 24, 2021. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” Grande wore a full leather royal blue ensemble. The singer’s bold look was surely a statement as she watched her teammates Jim and Sasha put up for elimination.

Grande’s look consisted of a bright blue leather two-piece set, which included a strapless bandeau top and a long skirt complete with a slit in the back. She accessorized with long leather blue gloves, diamond stud earrings and a blue bow that held her signature ponytail in place.

Unfortunately, her shoes were hidden, but it would be no surprise if she reached for her go-to sky-high platform heels.

Ariana Grande on “The Voice” on Nov. 23, 2021. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Thank U, Next” singer has always embraced bold outfits and footwear. She usually opts for taller heels and chunky sneakers on and off the stage. Her previous styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels. When she isn’t in boots or heels, she keeps things casual by sporting Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is not new to the monochrome trend. In fact, she brought color and shine during the knockouts round by wearing a bright blue bustier top and matching skirt set. The combination featured everything from puffed sleeves and gloves to an iridescent fabric and crystal trim. To finish off the emerald set, she wore a pair of platform electric blue heels. The platform sandals came balanced atop a 5-inch block heel. The songstress took to her Instagram to share a closer look of her bedazzled outfit and fans immediately filled her comments with heart-eyed emojis.

