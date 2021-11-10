Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30′ Versace Mini Dress With Platform Sandals on ‘The Voice’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande is 13 going on 30.

For Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” Ariana Grade sported a look identical to the same Versace dress that Jennifer Garner’s character Jenna Rink wore in the hit film “13 Going on 30.” The tribute moment encompassed a blue, green, mint and red striped mini dress, accessorized with Jenna Rink’s signature hairstyle.

Ariana Grande on the set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Grande completed the look with a pair of blue platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman that also matched the shoes that Rink wore in the film.

Grande has a distinct personal fashion aesthetic that marries the worlds of being trendy and sleek. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing silhouettes like colorful separates, edgy dresses, structured jeans, flowy T-shirts and intricate leather pieces. For shoes, she typically opts for styles like sharp pumps, sleek sandals, boots of all heights and towering platforms.

The “Positions” singer has also cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy in 2019. Recently, Grande also announced that she will release her own makeup line that will incorporate items for all price ranges.

