Anya Taylor-Joy Strikes a Pose in an Off-the-Shoulder Tulle Dress and Sleek Nude Pumps

Anya Taylor-Joy was bold and darling in her latest look.
The “Queen’s Gambit” actress stunned in a daffodil yellow dress by Giambattista Valli. The couture tulle dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flared skirt. The lightweight number was paired with delicate gold Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings, rings and a pendant necklace, styled by Taylor-Joy’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.
When it came to footwear, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of nude pumps. The pointed-toe shoes featured heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as leather uppers. Taylor-Joy wore the towering pair with ease, posing against a chic blue doorway for a picture-perfect moment.
This isn’t the actress’ first time in couture. This year, Taylor-Joy wore two custom couture gowns by Dior, both curated by Roach: an emerald green lurex dress and jacket for the Golden Globes and a purple tulle sleeveless number for the Critic’s Choice Awards. She also donned a gold tulle dress with matching mesh-effect sandals for Dior’s haute couture show in Greece this summer.
The “Peaky Blinders” star is known for choosing daring footwear. Each of her outfits, often from top designers like Vera Wang, Brandon Maxwell and Peter Do, are accompanied by a coordinating shoe that varies in style, height and aesthetic. The actress has been previously seen in thigh-high leopard-print Halpern boots, pointed-toe Chloe Gosselin and Miu Miu pumps, and Amina Muaddi sock boots — plus a range of strappy sandals.
In addition to earning accolades for her on-screen performances, Taylor-Joy is also making waves in the fashion world. The 25-year-old actress is a front row favorite for brands like Armani, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, and Gucci. She’s also recently become a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., whose jewels she frequently wears, as well as Viktor & Rolf.
On the movie front, Taylor-Joy will star in the upcoming horror flick “Last Night in Soho” and the historical drama “The Northman” and the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”
Add a sleek nude pump to your next look, inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy.
To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle pumps, $95.
To Buy: Nine West Fifth9X9 pumps, $94.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.
