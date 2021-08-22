Anya Taylor-Joy Strikes a Pose in an Off-the-Shoulder Tulle Dress and Sleek Nude Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anya Taylor-Joy was bold and darling in her latest look.

The “Queen’s Gambit” actress stunned in a daffodil yellow dress by Giambattista Valli. The couture tulle dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flared skirt. The lightweight number was paired with delicate gold Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings, rings and a pendant necklace, styled by Taylor-Joy’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.

When it came to footwear, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of nude pumps. The pointed-toe shoes featured heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as leather uppers. Taylor-Joy wore the towering pair with ease, posing against a chic blue doorway for a picture-perfect moment.

This isn’t the actress’ first time in couture. This year, Taylor-Joy wore two custom couture gowns by Dior, both curated by Roach: an emerald green lurex dress and jacket for the Golden Globes and a purple tulle sleeveless number for the Critic’s Choice Awards. She also donned a gold tulle dress with matching mesh-effect sandals for Dior’s haute couture show in Greece this summer.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at Dior’s Resort 2022 show in Athens, Greece. CREDIT: Aristidis Vafeiadakis /ZUMA / SplashNews.com

The “Peaky Blinders” star is known for choosing daring footwear. Each of her outfits, often from top designers like Vera Wang, Brandon Maxwell and Peter Do, are accompanied by a coordinating shoe that varies in style, height and aesthetic. The actress has been previously seen in thigh-high leopard-print Halpern boots, pointed-toe Chloe Gosselin and Miu Miu pumps, and Amina Muaddi sock boots — plus a range of strappy sandals.

In addition to earning accolades for her on-screen performances, Taylor-Joy is also making waves in the fashion world. The 25-year-old actress is a front row favorite for brands like Armani, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, and Gucci. She’s also recently become a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., whose jewels she frequently wears, as well as Viktor & Rolf.

On the movie front, Taylor-Joy will star in the upcoming horror flick “Last Night in Soho” and the historical drama “The Northman” and the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”

