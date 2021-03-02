×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Anya Taylor-Joy Trades Her Golden Globes Gown for Relaxed Loungewear & Ugg Slippers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
anya-taylor-joy-sweats
Amanda Seyfried
Cynthia Erivo
Elle Fanning
Angela Bassett
View Gallery 19 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anya Taylor-Joy swapped out her glamorous Golden Globes ensemble for a cozier option this week in Los Angeles.

Taylor-Joy, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” made headlines not only for her win but for her incredible outfit. The star evoked classic Hollywood glamour on Sunday in a custom-made sparkling green lurex draped gown from Dior that included a matching belt and an evening coat. The Maria Grazia Chiuri design took 300 hours to make. Styled by Law Roach, the gown was paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Related

Katie Holmes Layers Up in a Slouchy Sweater, Wrap Coat, Leggings & These Comfy Sneakers

Adriana Lima Cinches Up a Boyfriend Shirt With Soft Shorts & Unexpectedly Patriotic Heels

Gal Gadot Showcases Her Comfy Maternity Style in Wrap Coat, Wide-Leg Jeans & These Boots Celebs Can't Live Without

However, on Monday, the actress opted for an all-black sweat set for her off-duty look.

anya taylor-joy, anya taylor-joy streeet style, anya taylor-joy 201
Anya Taylor-Joy out on March 1, 2021.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

On her feet, “The Queen’s Gambit” star traded in her Dior pumps for a pair of Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg. Noted as one of the greatest Ugg shoes of all time, the cozy slip-on sandal is often worn by stars while out and about. Taylor-Joy decided to go monochrome, pairing her black and white spotted slippers with a black sweater and sweatpants. She finished her look with a matching headband, a white face mask and a canvas tote.

anya taylor-joy shoes, anya taylor-joy 2021, anya taylor-joy style
A closer look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ugg slippers.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Slippers have become a popular footwear option even for the streets thanks to their hard rubber soles. Ugg continues to be at the forefront of the category, producing comfortable, cozy slippers that are durable enough to pound the pavement. You can find a similar pair to Taylor-Joy’s Fluff Yeah slide for $110 on Zappos.com.

fluff yeah sandal, anya taylor-joy sandals, black and white fluff yeah slides
Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Below, consider a few other slipper options that are just as cozy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Minnetonka Faux Fur slide slipper, $45; Nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Steve Madden Amari sandal, $40; Dsw.com

Want more? Click through our The Best Dressed at the 2021 Golden Globes gallery. 

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad