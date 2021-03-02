Anya Taylor-Joy Trades Her Golden Globes Gown for Relaxed Loungewear & Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anya Taylor-Joy swapped out her glamorous Golden Globes ensemble for a cozier option this week in Los Angeles.

Taylor-Joy, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” made headlines not only for her win but for her incredible outfit. The star evoked classic Hollywood glamour on Sunday in a custom-made sparkling green lurex draped gown from Dior that included a matching belt and an evening coat. The Maria Grazia Chiuri design took 300 hours to make. Styled by Law Roach, the gown was paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

However, on Monday, the actress opted for an all-black sweat set for her off-duty look.

Anya Taylor-Joy out on March 1, 2021. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

On her feet, “The Queen’s Gambit” star traded in her Dior pumps for a pair of Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg. Noted as one of the greatest Ugg shoes of all time, the cozy slip-on sandal is often worn by stars while out and about. Taylor-Joy decided to go monochrome, pairing her black and white spotted slippers with a black sweater and sweatpants. She finished her look with a matching headband, a white face mask and a canvas tote.

A closer look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ugg slippers. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Slippers have become a popular footwear option even for the streets thanks to their hard rubber soles. Ugg continues to be at the forefront of the category, producing comfortable, cozy slippers that are durable enough to pound the pavement. You can find a similar pair to Taylor-Joy’s Fluff Yeah slide for $110 on Zappos.com.

Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Below, consider a few other slipper options that are just as cozy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Minnetonka Faux Fur slide slipper, $45; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Steve Madden Amari sandal, $40; Dsw.com.

Want more? Click through our The Best Dressed at the 2021 Golden Globes gallery.