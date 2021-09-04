×
Anya Taylor Joy Is Flawless in Floral Slip Dress & Strappy Sandals That Come With Micro Crystals for ‘Last Night in Soho’ at Venice Film Festival

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
“Last Night In Soho” Photocall – The 78th Venice International Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy is often the darling of any red carpet event, and it was no different when she looked flawless in a floral Rodarte ensemble at a photocall for “Last Night in Soho” during the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The number was a silky, feminine slip dress accented by pink roses with a matching shawl. The outfit was paired strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The label’s Harmony sandal featured mirrored silver leather with crystal-embellished straps around the ankle, midfoot and toe. Set on a 4.7-inch heel, the shoes retail for $1,095.

anya taylor joy, last night in soho, venice film festival 2021, rodarte floral pink dress, giuseppe zanotti harmony sandals
Anya Taylor-Joy wears Rodarte with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals for “Last Night in Soho” photocall at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
CREDIT: Maximon / MEGA

Taylor-Joy arrived in this stunning look to promote the film, in which she played the role of Eloise in this electrifying psychological thriller. The movie is set in mid-1960s, where Taylor-Joy’s character travels back in time to realize that the glamour of the decade is not what it appears to be.

Anya Taylor Joy arrives to Casino Palaceon September 4, 2021 in Venice, Italy as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Anya Taylor Joy Ref: SPL5251654 040921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Anya Taylor-Joy wears Rodarte with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals arriving to the Casino Palaceon for the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Taylor-Joy can be seen wearing a wide range of styles on the red carpet, from elegant, more traditionally feminine pieces such as the one featured above to more boldly-colored pieces, such as this bright yellow tulle ensemble. For red carpets and other Hollywood affairs, she is often wearing jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Which makes perfect sense considering she is one of their global ambassadors, along with actress Tracee Ellis Ross and athlete/model Eileen Gu. 

Very similar to the wardrobes of the characters she plays, Taylor-Joy’s outfits, be they feminine or flamboyant, always have a strong stylistic theme.

When the star isn’t dressing up for a premiere, she can be seen in more relaxed attire, including loungewear and Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg.

