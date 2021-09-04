Anya Taylor Joy Is Flawless in Floral Slip Dress & Strappy Sandals That Come With Micro Crystals for ‘Last Night in Soho’ at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anya Taylor-Joy is often the darling of any red carpet event, and it was no different when she looked flawless in a floral Rodarte ensemble at a photocall for “Last Night in Soho” during the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The number was a silky, feminine slip dress accented by pink roses with a matching shawl. The outfit was paired strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The label’s Harmony sandal featured mirrored silver leather with crystal-embellished straps around the ankle, midfoot and toe. Set on a 4.7-inch heel, the shoes retail for $1,095.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Rodarte with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals for “Last Night in Soho” photocall at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Maximon / MEGA

Taylor-Joy arrived in this stunning look to promote the film, in which she played the role of Eloise in this electrifying psychological thriller. The movie is set in mid-1960s, where Taylor-Joy’s character travels back in time to realize that the glamour of the decade is not what it appears to be.

Related Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at 'The Lost Daughter' Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for 'The Card Counter' Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival Adriana Lima Glows in a Gold Glass-Embellished Dress for the 'Dune' Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Rodarte with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals arriving to the Casino Palaceon for the 2021 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Taylor-Joy can be seen wearing a wide range of styles on the red carpet, from elegant, more traditionally feminine pieces such as the one featured above to more boldly-colored pieces, such as this bright yellow tulle ensemble. For red carpets and other Hollywood affairs, she is often wearing jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Which makes perfect sense considering she is one of their global ambassadors, along with actress Tracee Ellis Ross and athlete/model Eileen Gu.

Very similar to the wardrobes of the characters she plays, Taylor-Joy’s outfits, be they feminine or flamboyant, always have a strong stylistic theme.

When the star isn’t dressing up for a premiere, she can be seen in more relaxed attire, including loungewear and Fluff Yeah slides from Ugg.

Dress up your wardrobe with these stunning shoes, inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Buy Now: Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Colorful, $548 (Was $1,095)

Buy Now: Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony, $845

Buy Now: Kelly & Katie Courtnee Sandals, $60.

See more celebrities on the red carpet and at photocalls for the Venice Film Festival.