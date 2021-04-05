Anya Taylor-Joy Transforms into a Dainty Barbie in Lace-Trimmed Mini Dress & Strappy Black Heels for the 2021 SAG Awards 

Anya Taylor-Joy served up retro glam at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Taylor-Joy showcased a dainty look, wearing a lace-trimmed mini dress from Vera Wang. The look, which was nude in hue, gave off a night gown feel due to its slip-like construction. The dress also featured a wrap design and high slit, which was lined with black lace.

Taylor-Joy, who was styled by Law Roach, gave the dress an old Hollywood glam vibe by styling her hair in curled updo. As for footwear, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of classic black strappy heels. The shoes featured a sleek black strap across the toe and ankle.

She then finalized her awards show ensemble with a plethora of jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Last night was a big one for the star as she took home outstanding female actor in a miniseries for her role in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The win comes after she took home best actress in a movie/miniseries for the series at the Critics’ Choice Awards last month. That night, Taylor-Joy wowed in a whimsical tulle gown from Dior that came in a deep purple hue. The dress featured a sheer top and flowing skirt. Taylor-Joy teamed the dress with coordinating gloves, giving the ensemble a regal touch. The actress finalized the look with plum lipstick and dangling earrings.

Taylor Joy also won best actress in a mini-series or motion picture at the Golden Globes.

