×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Answer to Transitional Dressing Is a Denim Boilersuit & Studded Boots

By Nicole Zane
Nicole Zane

Nicole Zane

More Stories By Nicole

View All
anya-taylor-joy-jumpsuit-boots
Irina Shayk
Kourtney Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
Olivia Palermo
View Gallery 13 Images

Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a versatile military-green coverall in SoHo, New York, on Monday on a caffeine run to La Colombe Coffee Roasters.

Taylor-Joy’s flared boiler suit can be classified as an effortless wardrobe go-to for spring as it’s a one-piece and doesn’t require a jacket. This denim-linen blend design was designed by Alexa Chung for her namesake label and can be snapped up for $190 via Yoox.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning in a green jumpsuit in Soho in New York CityPictured: Anya Taylor-JoyRef: SPL5222346 190421 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning in a green jumpsuit in Soho in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash

The utilitarian accents on the elevated workwear continued in the emerging A-lister’s footwear choice. Not only are the studded leather shoes ideal for city living, but they also complement heavy-duty winter clothing and — for the open toe-hating urbanites — contrast a lightweight dress in the summer.

Related

Kim Kardashian Is Ready for Summer in a Mesh Hoodie, Biker Shorts & Fishnet Booties

Suri Cruise Channels the '70s in a Tie-Dye Sweater, Flare Jeans & Retro-Chic Floral Sneakers

South Park's Adidas Campus 80 'Towelie' Shoe Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Get a Pair

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning in a green jumpsuit in Soho in New York CityPictured: Anya Taylor-JoyRef: SPL5222346 190421 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning in a green jumpsuit in Soho in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash

The actress topped off the carefree outfit with simple accessories:  a natural-hued canvas carryall, retro cat-eye sunglasses, and a printed scarf doubled-up as a face covering. The “Emma” starlet’s personal style really runs the gamut from tomboy to glam. Her street style and whimsical red carpet dresses are applauded by fashion critics.

Most recently, we’ve seen the 25-year-old star switch out her cozy sweatpants and slip-on UGG slides for a berry Dior tulle gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards and a lace-trimmed Vera Wang minidress at the Screen Actors Guild awards. There, she won Best Actress awards for her role in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” Before that, Taylor-Joy donned a dramatic forest-green lurex draped dress by Dior to the Golden Globes in late February with a matching belt and evening coat that took 300 hours to make.

Go edgy like Anya Taylor-Joy in these studded boots.

steve madden, boots, booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Edita Booties, $130.

boots, studded, charles david
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Charles by Charles David Dodger Boots, $90.

jeffery campbell, boots, studded
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Rylance Boots, $250.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their grungy footwear like Anya Taylor-Joy.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad