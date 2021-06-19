Anya Taylor-Joy Is A Glittering Goddess at Christian Dior’s Cruise 2022 Runway Show

Anya Taylor-Joy was a royal vision in a glittering gown for Christian Dior’s cruise ’22 runway show in Athens, Greece.

For the event, Taylor-Joy wore a floor-length, sheer champagne dress. With braided hair wrapped around her head, the “Queen’s Gambit” actress looked like a Grecian goddess from Mount Olympus. The dress also featured a lightly pleated skirt and draped cape, adding to its’ elegant details. Taylor-Joy’s look was complete with a blue manicure and smoky blue eyeshadow.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at Dior’s Resort 2022 show in Athens, Greece. CREDIT: Aristidis Vafeiadakis /ZUMA / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of gold mesh-effect sandals from Dior’s Spring-Summer 2021 couture collection. The shoes featured a closed toe and short block heel, similar to many of the pumps and boots designed at the French house by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Their metallic tone matched her look’s minimalist embellishments: a single bangle, statement ring, and hair pendant.

This isn’t the actress’ first foray in Dior. Taylor-Joy previously wore two dazzling custom couture gowns by the brand during awards season this spring—an emerald green lurex dress and jacket for the Golden Globes, and a purple tulle sleeveless number (with matching gloves) for the Critic’s Choice Awards. Both looks, like many of Taylor-Joy’s standout red carpet moments, were curated by legendary stylist Law Roach.

The “Peaky Blinders” star’s ascent to red carpet royalty has been a quick one, fast tracked through her Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning role in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”—though she’s previously gained praise for roles in “The Witch,” “Thoroughbreds,” and “Split.” The actress’ standout red carpet and events ensembles often feature intricate details like beading, feathers, prints, and embroidery, as seen in dresses by Vera Wang, Brandon Maxwell, Gucci, and Peter Do.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Anya Taylor-Joy” Episode 1805 — Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Chris Rock, host Anya Taylor-Joy, and musical guest Lil Nas X during “Goodnights & Credits” on Saturday, May 22, 2021 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Similarly, Taylor-Joy’s shoe choices make her somewhat of a “dark horse” in the fashion world, with every look accompanied by a coordinating shoe that varies in style, height, and aesthetic. The actress has been previously seen in thigh-high leopard Halpern boots, pointed-toe Chloe Gosselin and Miu Miu pumps, and Amina Muaddi sock boots—plus a range of strappy sandals.

As Taylor-Joy’s career has progressed, so have her roles in both the film and fashion worlds. The 25-year-old actress is a front row favorite for brands like Armani, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, and Gucci. She’s also recently become a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., whose jewels she frequently wears, as well as Viktor & Rolf. On the movie front, Taylor-Joy will star in the upcoming horror flick “Last Night in Soho,” as well as historical drama “The Northman” and the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”

Tap into your glamorous side with gold sandals inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Rumor sandals, $40 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Sam Edelman Daniella sandals, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lagoon sandals, $168.