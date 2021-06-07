Anne Hathaway Steps Out in Bold Snakeskin Boots With ’70s-Inspired Outfit

Anne Hathaway doesn’t need a red carpet to serve looks — the sidewalk will do just fine.

Hathaway looked sleek and chic in New York City this morning, while filming her new Apple+ TV show, “WeCrashed,” with Jared Leto. The 38-year-old actress continued her signature look while off-duty, pairing classic and elegant pieces with a bold shoe choice.

Anne Hathaway arrives to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway arrives to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Locked Down” actress’ high-rise blue jeans and lace turtleneck blouse, layered over a coordinating tank top, was refreshing and breezy. The top’s floral lace gave the look a bohemian sensibility, while her jeans’ high waist, light wash, and sharp pleats seemed to channel ’70s casual dressing. Hathaway’s look was accessorized with a simple pair of gold stud earrings and sharp sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames.

The ensemble’s edge came from Hathaway’s chosen shoes, a pair of cream snakeskin ankle boots with pointed toes and thick block heels. The boots are the latest surprise shoe moment from the actress, who’s known for her bold footwear picks. Who could forget the Tom Ford cutout boots, Charlotte Olympia platforms, or clear-heeled Rodarte sandals she’s worn on the red carpet?

Anne Hathaway arrives to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hathaway’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hathaway’s boots were a sharp contrast to her outfit’s clean and crisp palette, but paired smoothly with the pieces upon closer inspection. The boots’ rock n’ roll look was a sleek contrast to the rest of the outfit, showing the actress can still bring out her edgy side in the cleanest of ensembles. Plus, ever being one to mix prints and patterns — after all, she’s wore the same boots with a floral Valentino dress previously — the dark snake leather and lighter floral lace made a memorable pair, proving that opposites attract.

Anne Hathaway arrives to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hathaway’s sartorial shoe choices tend to veer towards the clean and modern, with regular pops of print and texture. The Valentino muse typically wears pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, often in black or metallic tones, by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. However, the actress also takes a walk on the bright side every so often, through pastel or jewel-toned shoes in the same styles. When off-duty, her footwear is more casual but still eye-catching — Valentino’s Rockstud flats, Nike sneakers and a slew of pointed-toe black leather loafers have proven to be popular choices.

Channel Anne Hathaway’s style in a pair of edgy snakeskin boots this summer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hilty booties, $54 (was $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Charles David Duke boots, $78 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Tony Bianco Brazen booties, $132 (was $176).

Click through the gallery to find more of Anne Hathaway’s most memorable footwear moments throughout the years.