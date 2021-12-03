Anne Hathaway Makes a Little Black Dress Look Chic With Western-Inspired Boots for Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
We’re used to seeing Anne Hathaway dressed up on the big screen, but she seldom steps out to show off her own sense of style.
That said, the Academy Award-winning actress and her producer husband Adam Shulman were captured heading to Soho House in New York City for a date night on Thursday. The pair both sported chic fall-winter looks for the occasion as they stepped out holding hands.
Hathaway, 39, opted for a little black dress featuring a turtleneck collar and added a black and white herringbone pattern coat over top. For footwear, she reached for Isabel Marant’s “Lomero” leather knee-high boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming and slanted block heels.
Meanwhile, Shulman, who masked up for the occasion, dressed in a classic navy peacoat paired with black trousers and sleek black sneakers featuring a contrasting heel tab and midsole design.
Shop versatile black boots below.
To Buy: Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots, $1,890; mytheresa.com
To Buy: Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boots, $238; neimanmarcus.com
To Buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Leather Boot, $130; dsw.com
