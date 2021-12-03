×
Anne Hathaway Makes a Little Black Dress Look Chic With Western-Inspired Boots for Date Night

By Allie Fasanella
We’re used to seeing Anne Hathaway dressed up on the big screen, but she seldom steps out to show off her own sense of style.

That said, the Academy Award-winning actress and her producer husband Adam Shulman were captured heading to Soho House in New York City for a date night on Thursday. The pair both sported chic fall-winter looks for the occasion as they stepped out holding hands.

anne hathaway and Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are spotted holding hands as they head to Soho House in NYC on Dec 2.
CREDIT: Splash

Hathaway, 39, opted for a little black dress featuring a turtleneck collar and added a black and white herringbone pattern coat over top. For footwear, she reached for Isabel Marant’s “Lomero” leather knee-high boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming and slanted block heels.

anne hathaway and Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway wearing a herringbone-pattern coat over a black turtleneck mini dress with glossy black boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Shulman, who masked up for the occasion, dressed in a classic navy peacoat paired with black trousers and sleek black sneakers featuring a contrasting heel tab and midsole design.

anne hathaway, boots, western boots
A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s smooth black leather boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming.
CREDIT: Splash

Shop versatile black boots below.

Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots
CREDIT: Mytheresa

To Buy: Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots, $1,890; mytheresa.com

Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boot
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boots, $238; neimanmarcus.com

Marc Fisher Jazmyn Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Leather Boot, $130; dsw.com

Flip through the gallery for a look at Anne Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.

