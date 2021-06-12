Anne Hathaway Is Edgy in Latex Over-The-Knee Boots in NYC

Anne Hathaway brought the edge to New York with her latest look.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star looked cool and collected while filming her new Apple+ TV show, “WeCrashed,” with Jared Leto in Midtown on Friday. The 38-year-old actress continued her signature cool-girl style in a grunge-inspired costume, which featured black latex over-the-knee boots.

Anne Hathaway films “WeCrashed” in Midtown. CREDIT: MEGA

Anne Hathaway films “WeCrashed” in Midtown. CREDIT: MEGA

Hathaway’s red leopard-print skirt, studded bustier, and fluffy leopard coat looked ready for a rock n’ roll concert. The look was purely edgy. Off-screen she’s known to channel ’70s cool and mixed patterns on the red carpet. Hathaway’s outfit was accessorized with a bleach blonde wig and a maroon manicure, channeling a punk attitude a la Courtney Love or Debbie Harry.

Anne Hathaway films “WeCrashed” in Midtown. CREDIT: MEGA

The ensemble’s sleekest statement came from Hathaway’s shoes — a pair of over-the-knee black latex boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels. The boots are the latest shock-worthy shoe moment from the actress, who’s known for her bold footwear picks. Who could forget her Tom Ford cutout boots, Charlotte Olympia platforms, or clear-heeled Rodarte sandals previously worn on the red carpet?

Anne Hathaway films “WeCrashed” in Midtown. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Hathaway’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Hathaway’s boots were a bold choice, but given her character’s ensemble the footwear made perfect sense. The boots also showed the actress has no trouble fully tapping into her edgy side, which we’ve seen from her prior street style moments. Most recently, she mixed patterns in ’70s-worthy snakeskin ankle boots—which she previously wore with a floral Valentino dress, as well.

Anne Hathaway films “WeCrashed” in Midtown. CREDIT: MEGA

Hathaway’s sartorial shoe choices tend to veer towards the clean and modern, with regular pops of print and texture. The Valentino muse typically wears pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, often in black or metallic tones, by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. However, the actress also takes a walk on the bright side every so often, through pastel or jewel-toned shoes in the same styles. When off-duty, her footwear is more casual but still eye-catching — Valentino’s Rockstud flats, Nike sneakers and a slew of pointed-toe black leather loafers have proven to be popular choices.

Channel Anne Hathaway’s style in a pair of black over-the-knee boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Guess Taylin boots, $90 (was $149).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Franco Sarto

To Buy: Franco Sarto Callie boots, $169 (was $280).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BCBGMAXAZRIA Lisa boots, $230 (was $328).

Click through the gallery to find more of Anne Hathaway’s most memorable footwear moments throughout the years.