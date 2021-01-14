Anne Hathaway Dresses in the Most Glamorous Metallic Gowns For a Trip to the Backyard

Who needs a red carpet to dress up these days, anyway? Anne Hathaway certainly doesn’t. The actress went full glam for an Instagram photoshoot in a backyard on Wednesday, wearing a trio of gowns that, quite frankly, should be worn to the Oscars. In this new normal, however, poolside will just have to do.

Hathaway has been busy with her virtual press tour, promoting her new HBO Max movie, “Locked Down,” which debuts today. Thanks to the film, we were able to see the star in Versace, Azzaro and Vivienne Westwood ensembles. It’s a taste of Hollywood high fashion that we’ve been missing.

Hathaway could be seen in a strapless silver metallic look from Vivenne Westwood paired with a perfect red lip and matching Dolce & Gabanna sandals.

Related Hailee Steinfeld Is All Dressed Up for Monday in Versace and Heels From This Buzzy Brand This Edgy Menswear Brand Worn by Maluma and Offset Is Launching a Collection That Focuses on Footwear Salehe Bembury Is Leaving Versace and Will Launch His Own Brand

Then, she one upped herself in a rose gold Versace number. The cut-out gown featured a high slit, which gave way for her color-coordinating satin heels to shine. “Fashion, but make it fashion,” Hathaway captioned her posts.

Watch on FN

And finally, Hathaway went all out in Azzaro couture. She wore a dress from the spring ’20 line, which featured glittering gold lamé pleating, ruffles and a deep v-neck. Her departure from waist-up only styling was a welcomed refresh.

Hathaway also took to Instagram to acknowledge the current political climate and how promoting a film may seem trivial. “It feels strange to be promoting a movie — a comedy no less — during such unprecedented times,” she said. “Please know I am reeling from the events of the last week just as you are. Just like you, I am trying to process what happened on top trying to find some kind of firm emotional footing in the quicksand of this pandemic… I also hope this film offers some relief by making you laugh and feel less alone during a time of so much pain and loss.”