Anne Hathaway Shines in Chanel Dove-Print Midi Dress and White Boots at MoMA Film Benefit Gala

Anne Hathaway dressed sharply for the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit Gala in New York City.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star donned a ladylike black Chanel dress for the occasion from the brand’s Cruise 2021/2022 collection, which featured a white dove print. The $6,300 midi-length number featured wide straps and a square neckline, as well as a black and white woven leather waist trim and pockets. Hathaway’s dress was layered beneath a sparkling black coat, which added an element of glamour to her look. The outfit was complete with layered silver rings and bracelets, as well as drop earrings and a white square Chanel clutch.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “WeCrashed” star swapped her typical strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps for a pair of white ankle boots. Hailing from the same Cruise collection, the style featured patent leather uppers with elastic Chelsea-esque panels, as well as almond-shaped capped toes. The pair also included angular heels totaling 3.5 inches in height, accented with a sleek gold “double C” logo. Hatahway’s boots gave her look a streamlined appearance while still making a statement. Her pair retails for $1,575 on Chanel.com.

A closer look at Hathaway’s Chanel boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Chanel’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Ankle boots are a top cold weather shoe due to their higher coverage than pumps, but ability to be layered within a variety of looks. A top styling trick is similar to Hatahway’s outfit, pairing ankle or knee-high boots beneath a midi skirt for a streamlined appearance. In addition to the “” actress, Lily Aldridge, Dakota Johnson and Rihanna have also worn Balenciaga, Gucci and Isabel Marant ankle boots in recent weeks.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The boots fit Hathaway’s penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and Giuseppe Zanotti. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

Step out in white boots this winter, like Anne Hathaway.

