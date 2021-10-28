Anne Hathaway Channels the ’80s in Blue Suede Coat, Flared Pants and Platform Oxfords for ‘Armageddon Time’

Anne Hathaway looked perfectly ’80s on set.

The star of “The Princess Diaries” was spotted filming her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time,” co-starring Anthony Hopkins, in NYC on Wednesday. For the ’80s time frame of the film, her vintage-looking outfit was an apt choice. She paired blue flared pants with a brown striped sweater. She added a blue suede longer jacket over top that matched her pants and topped off the look with brown leather gloves and oversized sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway on set of “Armageddon Time” on Oct. 27. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her shoes, Hathaway wore brown platforms. Her oxford-style footwear included a brown leather upper with brown laces and stitching. The tan platform sole of the shoe contrasted with the dark chocolate leather upper. Though the thick sole-style has been popular on and off for decades, it has recently made a resurgence with celebrities like Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez wearing styles from brands like Prada, Converse and The Kooples in recent weeks.

A closer look at Hathaway’s shoes. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA

When it comes to off-screen style, the Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bold pairs from labels like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and Rodarte. Her normal rotation usually veers towards modern and clean styles, with pops of prints and textures.

The Valentino muse often dons pointed-toe pumps, boots, or strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Le Silla, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. However, the actress also takes a walk on the bright side every so often, through vibrant or jewel-toned shoes in the same styles.

See more of Anne Hathaway’s style through the years.