Anne Hathaway Slips Into Metallic ‘Ugly’ Sandals and a Flowy Blue Boho Dress in NYC

Anne Hathaway tapped into her bohemian side in New York City yesterday.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star donned a navy dress with silver stripes while heading to the set of her latest film, “WeCrashed.” The blue number featured a lightly flared skirt, slightly puffed sleeves and a woven striped belt, giving Hathaway’s ensemble a distinct bohemian sensibility. The actress accessorized with a chic black leather tote with minimal gold hardware, as well as a shield-like face mask covered in colorful stickers.

Anne Hathaway heads to the “WeCrashed” set in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Anne Hathaway heads to the “WeCrashed” set in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The 38-year-old actress altered her usually dressy shoes in favor of one of the summer’s hottest trends: the “ugly” sandal. These kinds of sandals often feature elements like chunky soles, thick straps and an emphasis on practicality and comfort; they’re usually intended to be more functional than fashionable. However, Hathaway’s pick by Birkenstock merged the two, boasting buckled metallic silver straps with a cork and foam footbed, which smartly coordinated with the fabric of her dress. Her Arizona pair retails for $135 on Zappos.com.

A closer look at Hathaway’s sandals. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

“Ugly” sandals have largely gained traction from their comfortable nature. This makes sense, as the shoes grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, brands like Teva and Crocs have increased their business — and luxury labels like Burberry, Chanel and Prada have debuted their own versions. Hathaway’s the latest star to try the trend, which has previously been worn by Irina Shayk, Kacey Musgraves, Nicki Minaj and more A-listers.

Anne Hathaway arrives to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The sandals fit Hathaway’s penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bold pairs from labels like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and Rodarte. Her regular rotation usually veers towards modern and clean styles, with pops of prints and textures. The Valentino muse often dons pointed-toe pumps, boots, or strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Le Silla, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. However, the actress also takes a walk on the bright side every so often, through vibrant or jewel-toned shoes in the same styles. When off-duty, her footwear is more casual but still eye-catching: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

Channel Anne Hathaway’s summer style in a pair of metallic sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Teva Flatform Universal sandal, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Birch slide sandals, $60 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Cole Haan Grandpro Rally slide sandals, $75.

Click through the gallery for more of Anne Hathaway’s most memorable footwear moments over the years.