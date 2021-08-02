×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Anne Hathaway Looks Edgy in a Furry Coat With a Lace Dress and Ankle Boots Filming ‘WeCrashed’ With Jared Leto

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Hudson Yards VIP Grand Opening event
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
View Gallery 28 Images

Anne Hathaway looks relaxed in a new still from the filming of the “WeCrashed” TV series alongside her co-star, Jared Leto.

The actress wore a black lace dress covering her knees and a white fur coat that featured a leather trim round the zipper over a simple dress. The jacket also featured leather cuffs that unify the piece. As for the accessories, they were simple and minimal — a gold ring.

Atmosphere is seen at the film set of the 'WeCrashed' TV Series in New York City. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Jared Leto,Anne Hathaway. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775846_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Hathaway had on a pair of black patent leather ankle boots that featured padded embossing. The boots have a round toe silhouette and a black zipper which blended in inconspicuously.

The ankle boot is a style that is popular during the summer and fall seasons. They feature a round or square toe silhouette and mostly chunky heel aesthetic. The ankle height of the boots make them an apt choice for summer wear because they don’t allow for the wearer’s foot or leg to overheat.

Related

Anne Hathaway Slips Into Metallic 'Ugly' Sandals and a Flowy Blue Boho Dress in NYC

Anne Hathaway Is Edgy in Latex Over-The-Knee Boots in NYC

Anne Hathaway Steps Out in Bold Snakeskin Boots With '70s-Inspired Outfit

When it comes to Hathaway’s off-camera style, she’s relaxing in hoodies and chunky sweaters or dressing to the nines in couture Givenchy. She’s a style chameleon when it comes to shoes as well — notably wearing silhouettes from brands like Louis Vuitton, Sophia Webster and Dolce and Gabbana. Her Instagram is her fashion dwelling where she continuously experiments with different garments and silhouettes.

Hathaway is no stranger to the limelight of the fashion industry. One of her most notable roles was in the pop culture classic, “The Devil Wears Prada,” which aimed to show the career and personal life of an overworked personal assistant who worked for an icy editor in chief at a fashion magazine. Hathaway has also had fashion campaigns for Tod’s.

Slide on a pair of ankle boots to put an extra kick in your summertime outfits, inspired by Anne Hathaway.

Steve Madden Slade Boot
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Slade boots, $99.95.

Kooples Patent Leather Ankle Boot
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: The Kooples Wester Harness boots, $173.18.

Dalenna Boot
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Dalenna boots, $179

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club sub-brand and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad