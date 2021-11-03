Anna Kendrick Gives a Very L.A. Take on Fall Style in a Fruit Skirt With James Corden

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anna Kendrick went for a very Los Angeles twist on fall style on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night.

Appearing on the late-night show, the “A Simple Favor” actress joined Corden on the show to promote her HBO Max series, “Love Life”. Kendrick starred in the last season and is an executive producer for Season 2.

The “Pitch Perfect” star kept her look simple for her appearance on the show in a three-quarter sleeve turtle neck sweater with a black pleated mini skirt. The skirt featured fruit-shaped detailing that ran down the pleats and gave the look a pop of color. She matched the red of the cherry and strawberry-shaped pins with a long heart-shaped necklace.

Anna Kendrick and O’Shea Jackson Jr. on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’. CREDIT: CBS

Anna Kendrick wearing a black turtle neck and mini skirt with a pair of mules on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’. CREDIT: CBS

For footwear, Kendrick wore a pair of open-toe black sandals which featured a slight heel and an anklet-style strap, offering a jewelry-inspired appeal.

Detail of Anna Kendrick’s black mules on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

For the “Love Life” Season 2 premiere last month, the actress wore a pink strapless dress courtesy of Lanvin’s fall ’21 collection; the design featured a sweetheart neckline and a satin fabric atop a mini hem with an added floor-sweeping train. For shoes, she wore Alexandre Birman shoes in the Maddie silhouette which came equipped with an oversize bow and European crystal embellishments.

Anna Kendrick attending the Tribeca Fall Preview ‘Love Life’ held at the DGA Theatre on Oct. 24, New York. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA

When the 36-year-old is off the clock, she tends to favor a more casual style. Kendrick is a fan of casual sneakers from brands like Converse and Adidas or classic oxfords from Freda Salvador.

For more formal occasions, the actress tends to wear designs from Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Chloe Gosselin amongst other top brands for her red carpet outings.

