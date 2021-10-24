Angelina Jolie Embodies Classic Elegance in a One-Shoulder Dress & Platforms for ‘Eternals’ Rome Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Angelina Jolie was the epitome of elegance while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, “Eternals,” at the Rome Film Fest.

The “Maleficent” star chose a one-shouldered black gown for the occasion. The sleek one-shoulder number featured a slim fit and flowing skirt. Jolie kept her accessories minimalist, pairing the piece with gold drop earrings and two thin bangles.

Angelina Jolie attends the “Eternals” premiere at the 16th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

For footwear, the “Salt” actress wore a pair of bold peep-toe platform pumps. The shoes featured black suede uppers, as well as a thick platform and towering heel. Jolie’s footwear elevated her look with an instant height boost, while also remaining sharp and classic when paired with her dress.

A closer look at Jolie’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Platform pumps have returned as a go-to shoe style this season, due to their thick soles that offer both height and support. Many styles often include thin or thick heels, as well as ankle straps for added security. Jolie is the latest star to wear the style. In recent weeks, Beyoncé, Salma Hayek and Megan Fox have also worn platform heels from brands like Versace, Gucci and Amina Muaddi.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

