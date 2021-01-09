Angelina Jolie Elevates Her All-White Oufit With Fendi Sandals for Shopping With Daughters Vivienne & Zahara

While shopping at an Ethiopian clothing store in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie channeled ’90s-inspired minimalism and proved that less can be more when styling a polished everyday look.
She stepped out in a body-conscious cream dress for a mother-daughter outing with two of her children, Zahara and Vivienne. This elevated ensemble featured a midi-length skirt with a slit along the back and three-quarter length sleeves with a layered panel over the bodice. The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress teamed the monochromatic outfit with a $3,550 Dior Montaigne Bag in the Latte colorway with gold hardware and a blue surgical mask as a face covering.
The “Girl, Interrupted” star completed the winter white look with a comfortable footwear choice. Jolie opted for the Fendi “Forever Fendi” Sandal slides in the white colorway.
These designer mules feature a full leather construction with a wide logo-embossed strap along the vamp, pink footbeds, an open round toe, and a 1-inch covered block heel. These slip-on shoes retail for $595 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.
Known for her luxurious and tailored, timeless aesthetic, the “By the Sea” alumna often is spotted pairing minimalist dresses in light neutral colorways with similar sandal silhouettes. On another outing with her kids in September 2019, she paired a pleated white dress from The Row with her beloved Salvatore Ferragamo Solar sandals to stroll around L.A. Some of the filmmaker’s other go-to shoe styles include the Chloé Lauren ballet flats, Valentino Vlogo sandals, and Gabriela Hearst Garcia sandals.
Embrace the actress’s elegant footwear aesthetic with similar sandal options available below.
