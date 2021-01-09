×
Angelina Jolie Elevates Her All-White Oufit With Fendi Sandals for Shopping With Daughters Vivienne & Zahara

By Elisa Lewittes
Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping At An Ethiopian Clothing Store With Her Two Daughters Zahara And Vivienne In Los Angeles, CA
While shopping at an Ethiopian clothing store in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie channeled ’90s-inspired minimalism and proved that less can be more when styling a polished everyday look.

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping at an Ethiopian Clothing store with her two daughters Zahara and Vivienne in Los Angeles, CA. The Mother and her two daughters were seen walking through the aisles as they checked out the various Ethiopian clothing and accessories on the racks. Pictured: Angelina Jolie Ref: SPL5205990 090121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping at an Ethiopian clothing store with her two daughters Zahara and Vivienne in Los Angeles, CA. on Jan 9.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

She stepped out in a body-conscious cream dress for a mother-daughter outing with two of her children, Zahara and Vivienne. This elevated ensemble featured a midi-length skirt with a slit along the back and three-quarter length sleeves with a layered panel over the bodice. The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress teamed the monochromatic outfit with a $3,550 Dior Montaigne Bag in the Latte colorway with gold hardware and a blue surgical mask as a face covering.

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping at an Ethiopian Clothing store with her two daughters Zahara and Vivienne in Los Angeles, CA. The Mother and her two daughters were seen walking through the aisles as they checked out the various Ethiopian clothing and accessories on the racks. Pictured: Angelina Jolie Ref: SPL5205990 090121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Here’s a closer view at Jolie’s shoes.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Girl, Interrupted” star completed the winter white look with a comfortable footwear choice. Jolie opted for the Fendi “Forever Fendi” Sandal slides in the white colorway.

FF-Sandals
Here’s a closer look at the Fendi “Forever Fendi” sandals.
CREDIT: SSENSE

These designer mules feature a full leather construction with a wide logo-embossed strap along the vamp, pink footbeds, an open round toe, and a 1-inch covered block heel. These slip-on shoes retail for $595 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Angelina Jolie, the row dress, white dress, Ferragamo sandals, white sandals, celebrity style, sunglasses, fendi purse, and her children enjoy lunch at Fig and Olive in West Hollywood on Labor Day Monday. 02 Sep 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA493932_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie wearing a dress by The Row and Ferragamo sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Known for her luxurious and tailored, timeless aesthetic, the “By the Sea” alumna often is spotted pairing minimalist dresses in light neutral colorways with similar sandal silhouettes. On another outing with her kids in September 2019, she paired a pleated white dress from The Row with her beloved Salvatore Ferragamo Solar sandals to stroll around L.A. Some of the filmmaker’s other go-to shoe styles include the Chloé Lauren ballet flats, Valentino Vlogo sandals, and Gabriela Hearst Garcia sandals.

Embrace the actress’s elegant footwear aesthetic with similar sandal options available below.

French-Sole-Alibi-Sandals

To Buy: French Sole Alibi Sandals, $150.

Sam-Edelman-Bay-Sandals

To Buy: Sam Edelman Bay Sandals, $100.

Vagabond-Erin-Slide

To Buy: Vagabond Erin Slides, $90.

