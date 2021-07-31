Angelina Jolie Is Elegant in Italy in Gray Caftan and Classic Brown Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie kept her vacation style classic and comfortable while in Venice, Italy.

The “Maleficent” star chose a simple and chic outfit to visit the French artist JR after leaving the city’s Cipriani hotel with her children. Jolie wore a draped gray caftan atop a long black dress. The caftan’s tasseled hem and wide sleeves made the piece both elegant and cozy. Jolie paired the garments with classic and versatile accessories, including a black face mask, gold bangle bracelet and rings, diamond stud earrings, and a black Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

Jolie chose a versatile pair of brown leather mules by Dolce & Gabbana for her trip to the Floating City. The shoes featured short block heels, as well as wide toe straps embossed with the Italian label’s “DG” logo. The logo’s cutout shape allows for greater ventilation — an essential during warm summer months. Jolie’s mules retail for $595 on Farfetch.com.

Mules are one of this summer’s most popular shoes, due to their roots in ’90s and early 2000’s fashion and ease to slip on and off. Jolie’s Dolce & Gabbana pair are a more contemporary take on the style, though the open-toed sandal’s square-toed silhouettes have gone viral during the last several months. Stars like Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have taken note as well, incorporating the shoe into their wardrobes from top brands like Bottega Veneta, Versace, and The Attico.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray, and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin, Versus, and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers and Nike sneakers.

